Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.76 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,980 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

