Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 4.13. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuel Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,512 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.88% of Fuel Tech worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

