Contineum Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

On November 6, 2024, Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTNM) disclosed its financial outcomes for the quarter concluded on September 30, 2024, alongside offering a corporate update. A press release was published by the company, providing detailed insights into its financial status and strategic developments during the mentioned period.

The information shared in this report falls under Item 2.02 of the Current Report on Form 8-K, which also includes Exhibit 99.1 containing the press release in its entirety. It’s important to note that the content of this report, specifically regarding Item 2.02 and the accompanying Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished for informational purposes and is not to be considered as “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Consequently, this information is not subject to the liabilities outlined in that section and will not be included by reference into any registration statement submitted by the company unless explicitly stated for incorporation.

Additionally, under Item 9.01, the company has listed the following exhibits:

– Exhibit 99.1: Press release dated November 6, 2024.

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within XBRL document).

These exhibits provide detailed information regarding the financial results and corporate updates as announced by Contineum Therapeutics. The disclosure of these findings offers investors and stakeholders a transparent view of the company’s recent performance and strategic directions.

In conclusion, the financial report released by Contineum Therapeutics serves as a comprehensive overview of the company’s achievements and progressions throughout the third quarter of 2024. Shareholders and the market, in general, can refer to the provided documents for detailed insights into the company’s financial standings and operational updates.

This report is signed by Peter Slover, the Chief Financial Officer and Principal Financial Officer of Contineum Therapeutics, Inc., as per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, on November 6, 2024.

Contineum Therapeutics Company Profile

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

