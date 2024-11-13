Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.88 on Friday. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marchex stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Marchex accounts for about 1.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.92% of Marchex worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

