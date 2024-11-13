Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NAII opened at $4.31 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.49 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 6.34%.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Alternatives International
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.