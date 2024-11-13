Dine Brands Global Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results**

Dine Brands Global, Inc. recently disclosed its financial performance for the third quarter of 2024 in a Form 8-K filing. The corporation, behind restaurants such as Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, IHOP, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, reported a mixed bag of results amid ongoing market challenges.

In the third quarter, the company noted a decline in its total revenues, which amounted to $195.0 million compared to $202.6 million for the same period in 2023. The drop was primarily attributed to negative comparable same-restaurant sales growth at both Applebee’s and IHOP. Despite the challenges in top-line performance, Dine Brands remained steadfast in its operational strategies across its brands.

Notable Figures:– Applebee’s year-over-year domestic comparable same-restaurant sales decreased by 5.9%– IHOP’s year-over-year domestic comparable same-restaurant sales were down by 2.1%– GAAP net income available to common stockholders stood at $18.5 million– Adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $21.4 million– Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $61.9 million

Moreover, Dine Brands expected a range of outcomes for fiscal year 2024. Key points included Applebee’s and IHOP’s domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales performance. The company revised its guidance for G&A expenses to range between approximately $195 million and $200 million, slightly lower than the previous estimate.

The company reiterated its long-term guidance for restaurant performance, anticipates consistent cost of revenues, and highlighted its focus on delivering shareholder value. Market analysts and stakeholders now await the company’s conference call scheduled for November 6, 2024, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time to gain further insights into the strategies being deployed and the outlook for the remainder of the year.

Investors interested in more details can access the full Form 8-K filing on the SEC’s EDGAR database to review the company’s detailed financial statements and disclosures.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, and readers are advised that actual results may vary from those expressed in such statements due to various risk factors as highlighted in the filing.

*Please note that all financial figures are rounded to the nearest hundred thousand for brevity and clarity.*

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Dine Brands Global’s 8K filing here.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

