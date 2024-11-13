Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $115.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,418 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.18% of Ohio Valley Banc as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

