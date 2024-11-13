Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NERV

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.