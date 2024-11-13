Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RVNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $432.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Articles

