RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.99. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $16.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RF Industries will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 7,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,812. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,844 shares of company stock worth $119,361. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

