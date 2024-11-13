Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.