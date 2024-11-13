Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.71.
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Salem Media Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Trading Halts Explained
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.