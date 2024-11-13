Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Performance
Shares of Reading International stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 153.86% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
