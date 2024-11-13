Block Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SQ)

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 124,884 call options on the company. This is an increase of 105% compared to the typical daily volume of 60,808 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $539,404.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 580,086 shares in the company, valued at $37,572,170.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $539,404.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 580,086 shares in the company, valued at $37,572,170.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $430,966.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,125,895.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Block by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,511,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,088,122,000 after buying an additional 318,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Block by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,096,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,712,000 after acquiring an additional 582,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 1.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,233,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,948,000 after purchasing an additional 147,873 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Block by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,672,000 after purchasing an additional 934,588 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,846,000 after purchasing an additional 45,472 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Stock Up 4.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of SQ stock opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.00. Block has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Block

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.