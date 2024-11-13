NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Price Performance
NH opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15,406.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.75.
About NantHealth
See Also
