VanEck Gold Miners ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:GDX)

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 288,858 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 117% compared to the average daily volume of 133,103 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.38.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

