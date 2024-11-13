ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 3,461 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,564% compared to the average volume of 208 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $38.24.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.