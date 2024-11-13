Novavax Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 25,185 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,679 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

NVAX stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 500.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Novavax by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 214.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 38.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

