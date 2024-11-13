Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) Announces Key Financial Updates and FDA Clearance for Adolescent Treatment

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) recently disclosed its financial standings for the three months concluding on September 30, 2024. The company issued a press release on November 12, 2024, outlining its financial results during this period. Neuronetics furnished this information in a Current Report on Form 8-K to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and has included the press release as Exhibit 99.1 in the report.

Get alerts:

In addition to the financial disclosure, Neuronetics also unveiled a presentation on the same day regarding its financial performance for the third quarter of 2024. The attached presentation, labeled Exhibit 99.2, is an integral part of the company’s Regulation FD Disclosure provided in the Form 8-K submission.

The Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K emphasized that the details shared within these documents, inclusive of Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, are not to be considered as filed under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor are they subject to the liabilities outlined in that section. Neuronetics clarified that this information is not to be taken as incorporated by reference into any filings made with the SEC either prior to or subsequent to the present date.

Furthermore, Neuronetics provided forward-looking statements in its Current Report as well. These statements focused on the prospective events related to the proposed transaction between Greenbrook TMS Inc. and Neuronetics, with details encompassing combined operations, financial projections, market prospects, and regulatory compliance. The company pointed out that these statements are dependent on numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could potentially affect the realization of these projected events.

Neuronetics highlighted factors that might affect actual results, including unpredictability in financial projections, regulatory compliance, market conditions, and the successful sales performance of the company’s products. The filing also underlined the company’s commitment to adhering to regulatory standards and continuously updating the furnished information as required by law.

With a forward-focused approach and a dedicated team, Neuronetics continues to navigate the dynamic landscape of the healthcare industry, striving for sustained growth and innovation in the realm of neurohealth.

As per Item 9.01 in the Form 8-K, attached as Exhibit 104 are the necessary financial statements and exhibits supporting the financial disclosures made by Neuronetics.

END

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Neuronetics’s 8K filing here.

About Neuronetics

(Get Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Read More