Bristol-Myers Squibb Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 49,090 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 21% compared to the average daily volume of 40,643 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,091.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 49,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57, a PEG ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.85%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.