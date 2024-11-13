KULR Technology Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,965 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 668% compared to the typical daily volume of 386 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

KULR Technology Group stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.74. KULR Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.90.

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1,529.98% and a negative net margin of 226.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KULR Technology Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

Featured Stories

