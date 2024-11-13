indie Semiconductor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,914 call options on the company. This is an increase of 122% compared to the average volume of 864 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INDI shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 977,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,645.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDI. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 3.7% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ INDI opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Stories

