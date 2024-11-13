Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $36,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
