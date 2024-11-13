Cormark Issues Pessimistic Estimate for Quebecor Earnings

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 8th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $3.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.28. Cormark also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Quebecor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion.

Quebecor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

