Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

CYRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cryoport from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Cryoport from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

CYRX stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 8.38. Cryoport has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $20.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09.

Cryoport announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 49.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Cryoport by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

