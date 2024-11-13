Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) versus Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Head to Head Analysis

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Free Report) and Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Orbsat and Telephone and Data Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 0.00 Telephone and Data Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus price target of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.08%. Given Telephone and Data Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telephone and Data Systems is more favorable than Orbsat.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $7.19 million 0.99 -$2.76 million N/A N/A Telephone and Data Systems $5.04 billion 0.71 -$500.00 million ($5.40) -5.85

This table compares Orbsat and Telephone and Data Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Orbsat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telephone and Data Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orbsat and Telephone and Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84% Telephone and Data Systems -10.72% 1.12% 0.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Orbsat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Orbsat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats Orbsat on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbsat

(Get Free Report)

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products. It also provides replace and repair services; Trade-In program through which it buys customers' used equipment; internet connections and all-home Wi-Fi services; TDS TV+, an integrated cloud television platform that offers video content and features; local and long-distance telephone service, voice over internet protocol, and enhanced services; broadband, IP-based services, and hosted voice and video collaboration services; and communication services in underserved areas. The company sells its products through retail stores, direct and indirect sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through ecommerce and telesales. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

