Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives $256.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.20.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th.
ABG stock opened at $258.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.52. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $195.09 and a one year high of $277.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.58 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
