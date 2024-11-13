Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives $256.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

ABG stock opened at $258.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.52. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $195.09 and a one year high of $277.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.58 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

