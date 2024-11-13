FY2024 EPS Estimates for TSE:PHX Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of PHX Energy Services in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for PHX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for PHX Energy Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock opened at C$9.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.45. PHX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$7.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.70. The firm has a market cap of C$448.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.32.

PHX Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

Insider Transactions at PHX Energy Services

In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total value of C$492,250.00. In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total transaction of C$492,250.00. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total transaction of C$533,998.85. Insiders have sold 113,200 shares of company stock worth $1,075,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

