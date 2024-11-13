Loop Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

TTD has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.65.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $131.20 on Monday. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $132.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.92. The firm has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 80,649 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $9,314,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,615. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,280,000 after buying an additional 5,675,571 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $225,710,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,047 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10,856.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

