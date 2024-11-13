FY2024 Earnings Forecast for OceanaGold Issued By Cormark

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$470.93 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.24%.
OceanaGold Stock Down 0.8 %
OGC stock opened at C$3.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 383.00 and a beta of 1.62. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$2.08 and a 52 week high of C$4.41.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
