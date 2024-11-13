Atb Cap Markets Issues Negative Outlook for TSE:CFW Earnings

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CFW. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$3.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.05. The company has a market cap of C$328.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$3.64 and a one year high of C$5.38.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$430.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.60 million. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 22.89%.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.82 per share, with a total value of C$296,367.75. In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Charles Pellerin bought 145,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$580,756.00. Also, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$296,367.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 286,289 shares of company stock worth $1,121,984. Corporate insiders own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

