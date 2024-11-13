Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.04. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.