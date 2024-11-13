FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Kinross Gold Issued By Cormark

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.70.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$13.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.91. The stock has a market cap of C$16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.46 and a 1-year high of C$14.95.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 12,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total value of C$156,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer David C. Shaver sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.17, for a total transaction of C$61,411.71. Also, Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 12,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$156,600.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.