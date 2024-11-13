Analysts Offer Predictions for Lion Electric FY2024 Earnings

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lion Electric in a research report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.52). Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEV. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from C$1.15 to C$0.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson cut Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.82.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

TSE LEV opened at C$0.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$113.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.11. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of C$0.44 and a 12-month high of C$2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.61.

Lion Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.