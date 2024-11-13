Raymond James Estimates Hydro One’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hydro One in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $1.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.01. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of C$2.03 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on H. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hydro One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.00.

Hydro One stock opened at C$44.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$37.04 and a 52 week high of C$48.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.38%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

