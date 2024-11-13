I-Mab (IMAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect I-Mab to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.
I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.44. On average, analysts expect I-Mab to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
I-Mab Trading Down 3.6 %
IMAB opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About I-Mab
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics in the fields of immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation diseases primarily in the United States. It is developing Uliledlimab, a CD73 neutralizing antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Givastomig, a bi-specific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and other cancers; and Ragistomig, a programmed cell death ligand-based tumor-dependent T cell engager, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of for solid tumors.
