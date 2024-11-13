Desjardins Has Negative Estimate for TSE:DRR FY2024 Earnings

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on DRR. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.