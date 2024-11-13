Cormark Cuts Earnings Estimates for Dominion Lending Centres

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSE:DLC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dominion Lending Centres in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Cormark also issued estimates for Dominion Lending Centres’ FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Dominion Lending Centres (TSE:DLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.15 million.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.
