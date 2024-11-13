Atb Cap Markets Comments on Cardinal Energy FY2024 Earnings

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cardinal Energy in a research report issued on Friday, November 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cardinal Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$996.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$7.38.

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Festival acquired 50,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.20 per share, with a total value of C$310,310.00. In other news, Director John Festival bought 50,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.20 per share, with a total value of C$310,310.00. Also, Director John Albert Brussa bought 6,400 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,960.00. 23.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

