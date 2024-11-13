Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.89) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Crown ElectroKinetics Price Performance

Crown ElectroKinetics stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electrokinetic Film Technology and Fiber Optics. The company offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows, including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, residential skylight, and windows; and smart window inserts for retrofitting in commercial and residential settings offering dynamic tinting along with additional insulation and soundproofing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.