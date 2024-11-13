FY2024 EPS Estimates for iA Financial Increased by Analyst

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Desjardins lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.48. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada cut iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$105.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$126.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$127.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.50.

iA Financial Price Performance

TSE:IAG opened at C$128.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$113.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$98.01. The firm has a market cap of C$12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$80.95 and a 52-week high of C$134.29.

Insider Activity

In other iA Financial news, Director Denis Ricard sold 7,200 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.00, for a total value of C$943,200.00. In other iA Financial news, Director Denis Ricard sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.00, for a total transaction of C$943,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.60, for a total value of C$130,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $3,379,016 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.