Surf Air Mobility (SRFM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. On average, analysts expect Surf Air Mobility to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Surf Air Mobility alerts:

Surf Air Mobility Trading Down 7.5 %

NYSE:SRFM opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. Surf Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. acquired 1,270,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,588,586.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,730,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,707.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 36,551 shares of company stock worth $48,344 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Surf Air Mobility from $1.00 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRFM

Surf Air Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surf Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surf Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.