Stifel Canada Predicts Weaker Earnings for Leon’s Furniture

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Leon’s Furniture in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. Stifel Canada currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Leon’s Furniture’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Leon’s Furniture’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LNF. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Acumen Capital set a C$34.00 price target on Leon’s Furniture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

Shares of LNF stock opened at C$27.33 on Monday. Leon’s Furniture has a 52 week low of C$17.33 and a 52 week high of C$30.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Leon’s Furniture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 3,800 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$114,000.00. Company insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Leon’s Furniture

(Get Free Report)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.