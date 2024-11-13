FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fiera Capital Lifted by Analyst

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Fiera Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. National Bank Financial has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$171.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.10 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 22.95%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FSZ. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.07.

TSE:FSZ opened at C$10.00 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.77 and a 1 year high of C$10.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.87. The stock has a market cap of C$877.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56.

In other Fiera Capital news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.57, for a total transaction of C$240,046.80. In other news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.57, for a total value of C$240,046.80. Also, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$73,049.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,622. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is a boost from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

