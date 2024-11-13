NetEase (NTES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $10.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NetEase to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NTES opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.34. NetEase has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

NTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

