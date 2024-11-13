155675 (BLD.TO) FY2024 EPS Forecast Reduced by Raymond James

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.64). Raymond James also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.89 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cibc World Mkts cut 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark lowered 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

155675 (BLD.TO) Price Performance

155675 has a 52-week low of C$49.61 and a 52-week high of C$2.32.

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

