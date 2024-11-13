JD.com (JD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect JD.com to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. JD.com’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect JD.com to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
JD.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JD opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.com has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
