Analysts Offer Predictions for McEwen Mining FY2024 Earnings

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.79). The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

McEwen Mining Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE MUX opened at C$11.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$611.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. McEwen Mining has a one year low of C$8.05 and a one year high of C$17.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

