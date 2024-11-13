Nomad Foods (NOMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nomad Foods Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $20.05.
Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 44.44%.
Nomad Foods Company Profile
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
