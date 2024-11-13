VEON (VEON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. VEON had a positive return on equity of 28.73% and a negative net margin of 77.48%.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. VEON has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark began coverage on VEON in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

