FY2024 EPS Estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy Lifted by Analyst

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kiwetinohk Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Kiwetinohk Energy alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.20.

Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance

Shares of KEC opened at C$15.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07. The stock has a market cap of C$659.85 million, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.29. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 12-month low of C$10.61 and a 12-month high of C$15.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.65.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.31. Kiwetinohk Energy had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of C$116.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.00 million.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.